As the United States prepares for another year under the COVID-19 pandemic, Navarro County's case counts remain low and vaccination rates steady, with 47% of residents 5 and older now fully vaccinated and more than 5,500 additional doses given.
Earlier this month, Texas reported its first case of the Omicron variant in a Harris County woman. Last week, the county reported what may be the nation's first death related to the newest variant, now the dominant strain of the virus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
According to Harris County Public Health, the unvaccinated man was between 50 to 60 years old and had been infected with COVID-19 previously.
In Navarro County, 96 people have died, as of Dec. 22, according to the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department. Of the 4,408 total confirmed cases, 97% have recovered.
Texas has reported more than 74,000 deaths since the pandemic began. Now, 60% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated as of Dec. 23.
Widespread vaccination is critical to help end the pandemic, according to the CDC, which recommends everyone 18 and older take an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Vaccines are free for everyone 5 and older and available at most local pharmacies. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a local provider.
Texans can also call the Division of Emergency Management's State Mobile Vaccine Program at 844-90-TEXAS, Option 3, to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic for groups of friends, families, employees, volunteers, and more. Homebound residents can also call the hotline and select Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team come to their home.
