Navarro County Judge H.M. Davenport declared a state of disaster Wednesday, March 18 to enhance residents' preparedness and response to the ever increasing threat posed by COVID-19.
The declaration certifies that COVID-19 poses an imminent threat of disaster to the county and public health emergency.
Consistent with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the declaration recommends the postponement or cancellation of all public gatherings greater than 25 people.
Anyone who is high risk, sick, or has traveled anywhere, especially overseas, are urged not to attend any function or gathering of any group of people.
This declaration takes effect immediately and continues for a period of no more than seven days, unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court of Navarro County.
