The Navarro County Grand Jury met and returned 131 indictments against 103 individuals Thursday, June 25. Due to ongoing public health concerns, May's meeting of the Grand Jury was cancelled due to a shortage of jurors.
Among those indicted were Jevon Graves, Ottis Graves, and Paul Williams, Jr. who were arrested by Navarro County Sheriff's deputies May 1 in Goodlow.
According to reports, deputies arrested the three after responding to a call reporting a burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Also listed in the indictments are Kristi Jo Fahrney, Stephanie Flores, Lisandro Garcia, and Eli Noriega, who were arrested by NCSO deputies May 19.
According to reports, NCSO arrested the four suspects and recovered several pieces of stolen machinery in Emhouse, where deputies were attempting to locate a stolen skid steer out of Dallas.
Upon arrival, deputies found the stolen machinery and four people on site. Later, they found two more stolen skid steers, also reported stolen from the Dallas area. The recovered equipment had an estimated value of over $150,000.
Stephen Osuma, was indicted on one count of evading arrest with a vehicle. He was arrested by NCSO May 19 after leading deputies on a high speed chase that ended on the interstate when his tires were spiked by members of the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.
The following is a complete list of indictments provided by the Navarro County District Attorney's Office:
• Ricardo Adalid Aguirre, evading arrest detention with previous conviction or serious bodily injury
• Franklin William Andrews, evading arrest detention with previous conviction or serious bodily injury
• Euclid Kofi Appiah, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Kathy Bailey, manufacture/delivery of controlled substance penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200 grams
• Michael T. Ballard, two counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Whitney Lynn Barnett, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Sergio Ramos Barrientos, aggravated sexual assault
• Dewayne Beamon, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram.
• Lamar Deshaun Bell, interfere with emergency call with previous conviction and assault family/house member by impeding breath/circulation
• Michael Deshawn Blair, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Bobby Ray Brown, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/90 days
• Brandon Brumbelow, accident involving serious bodily injury
• James Lopaze Burdin, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, less than one gram
• Lisa Mechelle Burdin, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, less than one gram
• John Burns, assault of a public servant
• Jesse Ramirez Cerda, manufacture/delivery controlled substance penalty group three/four, less than 28 grams
• Gustavo Cervantes, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Stephanie Palomares Chavez, driving while intoxicated with child under 15 years of age and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Montrell D. Collins, assault family/house member by impeding breath/circulation
• Lawon Christian Conner, evading arrest/detention with vehicle, unlawful use of criminal instrument, and fraud possession/use credit or debit card more than five, less than 10
• Antoinette Rena Cooksey, aggravated assault date/family/house member with weapon
• Cynthia Kirk Cooper, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram and attempt to tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Tylor John Creamer, unauthorized use of vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
• Nathan Bo Dame, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Roderick Davis, theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions
• Sara Gean Davis, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Derrick Dwight Dunn, assault family/house member by impeding breath/circulation
• Felicia White Edwards, deadly conduct discharge firearm
• Misty Dawn England, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than one gram, less than four grams
• Logan Paul Escobar, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury
• Joel Espinoza, Jr., assault family/house member by impeding breath/circulation
• Kristy Jo Fahrney, theft of property more than $150,000, less than $300,000
• Stephanie Nichole Flores, theft of property more than $150,000, less than $300,000
• Johnny Frost, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram, more than four grams
• Eric Gafford, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Crispin Garcia, aggravated sexual assault of a child
• Lisandro Garcia, theft of property more than $150,000, less than $300,000
• Jevon Oneil Graves, burglary of a habitation
• Keyshawn Devar Graves, aggravated robbery
• Otis Rashoud Graves, burglary of a habitation, engage in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm, and aggravated robbery
• Joseph Hall, assault family/house member by impeding breath/circulation and evading arrest or detention with previous convictions
• Dequrus Delon Ashton Harold, credit card or debit card abuse
• Marlyn Hawkins, assault family/house member by impeding breath/circulation
• Robby Lamond Hawkins, burglary of a habitation
• Hector Melendez Hernandez, aggravated assault date/family/house member with weapon
• Janice Ann Herriage, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Amanda Lynn Hollam, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Camron Alexander Holmes, theft of a firearm
• Franklin Russell Hooper, failure to comply with sex offender duty to register life/annual
• Arthur Vincent Jones, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Jacob Terry Jordan, driving while intoxicated, third or more
• Michael King, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Skyeler Austin Knight, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Aaliyah Landry, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Takecia Faeshon Langley, theft of a firearm
• Tyreal Dejaun Leonard, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Caleb Bane Long, failure to comply sex offender duty to register life/annual
• Eric Donnell Lotts, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram, in a drug free zone and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• James Edward Mardis, burglary of a building
• Jacob Andrew Martin, injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury
• James Earnest Mathis, theft of property, over $2,500 under $30,000
• Lyndsey Jean May, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Montavion McDaniels, unauthorized use of vehicle and theft of firearm
• Curtis McHenry, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Timothy David Miller, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon
• Russell Milne, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than four grams less than 200 grams
• Leesa Dodson Morrison, driving while intoxicated third or more
• Paul Mullin, obstruction retaliation
• John David Neighbors, three counts of burglary of a building
• Whitney Neighbors, burglary of a building
• Carroll Douglas Nix, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Eli Noriega, theft of property more than $150,000 less than $300,000
• Morelos Ornelas, attempt to commit tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Stephen Osuma, evading arrest detention with vehicle
•Luis Miguel Otero, two counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Alan Craig Pipho, theft of firearm ENH IAT and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
• Richard Ashley Proctor, assault family/house member by impeding breath/circulation
• Scott Reynolds, evading arrest detention with vehicle and continuous violence against the family
• Mesah Lavel Rhynes, manufacture/delivery of possession of a controlled substance penalty group more than four grams, less than 200 grams in a drug free zone
• Andrew Rojas, forgery of government instrument/money/securities
• Ricken Saimon, evading arrest detention with previous conviction(s)
• Timothy James Shaw, assault family/house member by impeding breath/circulation
• Chavira Jasmine Silva, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age
• Mark Stephen Skinner, injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent to cause bodily injury
• Santiago Solis, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon and obstruction retaliation
• Joshua David Stankiewicz, possession of a controlled substance penalty group two, less than one gram
• Misti Lynne Starr, abandon endanger child criminal negligence
• Adrian Thompson, theft of firearm and unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Glynn Kevin Tomlin, evading arrest detention with vehicle
• Troy Trinidad, obstruct retaliation harm/threat
• Michael John Tway, evading arrest detention with previous convictions and evading arrest detention with vehicle with previous conviction or serious bodily injury
• Russell Lynn Voigt, forgery of financial instrument
• Earthie Jerome Wade, unauthorized use of vehicle, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Archie Marion Walker, two counts of possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Vassion Dameen Washington, unlawful restraint less than 17 years of age
• Shane Allen Watson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Crystal Sparkman Webb, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram and tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
• Layton Chester Williams, driving while intoxicated third or more
• Paul Lewis Williams, Jr., burglary of a habitation
• Candace Belinda Woods, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age
• Joya Deanne Wyne, possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than one gram
• Noah Adam Wynn, aggravated kidnapping BI/sexual abuse
• Lane Colten Zapien, tamper fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair
