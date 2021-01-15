Editor’s Note: Due to heavy call volume, all calls may not go through. NCOEM has confirmed the phone numbers listed are correct. The call center will not be open Monday, Jan. 18, due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Phone lines were overwhelmed Friday morning, Jan. 15 as Navarro County opened its Vaccine Registration Call Center for first responders and healthcare workers, and those 65 and over or with chronic conditions. To register, call 903-875-3977, or 903-875-3978 to hear instructions in Spanish.
Residents are asked to be patient and continue calling until they get through. Web portal registration will begin Monday, Jan. 18. The call center will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, due to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
The Navarro County Office of Emergency Management will provide additional notification when the Web Registration Portal goes live.
Regardless of registration method, you will receive a callback 24 hours prior to your scheduled time with location information.
According to the Office of Emergency Management, these are the only numbers county residents should call to register.
At this time, registration is only open for those in Phase 1A, first responders and healthcare workers and Phase 1B, people 65 and older, or 16 and older with at least one chronic medical condition.
• Chronic conditions include those that put people at increased risk for severe illness from the virus such as, but not limited to:
• Cancer
• Chronic kidney disease
• COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
• Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
• Solid-organ transplantation
• Obesity and severe obesity (body mass of 30 kg or higher
• Pregnancy
• Sickle Cell Disease
• Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.