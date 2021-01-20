In addition to the call center established last week, Navarro County COVID-19 Vaccination Portal is now online at https://navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q?fbclid=IwAR0uA3vgDW4E6sBs-ySRDwuA0FMoFx6i7qsXL7dJ5UBvdLJda21KK_HwNCw
To register by phone, call 903-875-3977, or 903-875-3978 to hear instructions in Spanish.
Getting vaccinated by Corsicana Fire and Rescue for COVID-19 is a multi-step process.
Step 1: Sign Up
Complete the sign-up form by clicking on the blue "Sign Up to Be Vaccinated for Covid-19" button. It is at the top of this page.
After you hit submit you will be redirected to a confirmation page. You will get two confirmations,
Confirmation Number One: An email within an hour from covidshot@navarrocountyoem.org confirming receipt. This will be addressed to the person who registered. Please check your junk, spam, or other emails.
Confirmation Number Two: This will come from our mass messaging system. This will include not only email but phone and text. This message will arrive within 48 hours.
The purpose of the two confirmations is to let you know we have your email and your phone numbers in our system and that you are on our list to be vaccinated. These are not appointments.
Having a unique email and phone number in the system helps prevent confusion. It is highly recommended that each person have their own email address to prevent confusion regarding the intended recipient of the message and to assure you receive the message. Do not use the same email address for multiple people if possible.
If you have not received a confirmation in 48 hours, call the Navarro County Hotline at 903-875-3977 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and ask for "confirmations" to verify your submission.
Please do not resubmit your form. Please do not call the hotline immediately after you submit the form to verify receipt.
Only repeat the sign-up process if:
- You miss your appointment
- It has been more than an hour and you have not received a message from covidshot@navarro ountyoem.org confirming receipt. Then try one more time, and only one more time, in case you typed your email in wrong.
- It has been more than 48 hours and you have not received a confirmation message from the registration center’s mass messaging system.
Step 2: Receive Your Clinic Appointment & Directions on How to Pre-Register with the Vaccination Clinic
The next time the registration center will communicate with you is when you are scheduled for the vaccination clinic.
Demand and vaccine availability will determine how long it will take to get an appointment. When you are scheduled you will receive a notification that provides the following:
The Clinic Site you have been assigned for vaccination
Any pre-registration actions that are required before coming to your appointment. You may be required to register in an electronic medical record and/or download and complete paper forms. What is required varies by each vaccination center. All available forms for all providers can be found on the attachment section of this website, as well as copies of the directions should you misplace yours.
The date, time, and location of the clinic you are scheduled for.
Clinic appointments will be sent out at most one to two days in advance. The location of your clinic will only be in the clinic appointment notification.
The clinic is not open to the public without appointments and clinics do not take walk-in appointments.
Appointments cannot be rescheduled, you must start the process over.
Right now, demand is far greater than supply, so please adjust your schedule to accommodate your appointment.
Step 3: Getting First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
On the day of the clinic, remember to bring your ID, your insurance card, and Consent Form. If you are qualifying because of your job, bring proof of employment such as a work ID, business card, or pay stub.
To help prevent long lines, only those with appointments will be seen.
Step 4: Receiving Your Booster (Second) Dose
At your visit, you will receive a card indicating the approximate time of when your next dose is due. A few days prior to that you will receive another clinic appointment from us telling you where and when to show up for your second dose. If you are not able to make your appointment for a second dose of vaccine you will need to present your paperwork from the first dose to find booster dose clinic options.
