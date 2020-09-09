Navarro County Pens to Lens announced the winners of this year's script writing contest, and the rules for the poster portion of the competition.
The high school winners are Cayden McGee, first place; Samantha Miranda, and Christian Cuelliar, Karen VanDiver, teacher, Corsicana High School.
Winners in grades fifth through eighth are Lana Gober, first place; Mattehew Perez, and Kate Higgs, LaReese Arnold, teacher, James L. Collins Catholic School.
Elementary winners are JaTaveanna Willis, first place; Kyla Ross, Eva Sodd, Bowie Elementary.
All the scripts and filming have been revised due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The high school script will be acted by members of the same family. Direction will be done virtually.
Grades fifth through eighth's script will be filmed in a family home with an amended script for safe filming conditions. Zoom and cell phone footage will be used.
The poster portion of the competition is judged on how well the poster represents the script it is based on and overall artistic ability.
This year due to current health policies, students should select the winning script for their current grade level to create the poster.
The poster should be on 8x11, white paper, and use any art medium they desire. Place in an 8x11 envelope and drop it off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at Warehouse of Living Arts Center, 119 W. 6th Ave, Corsicana.
The deadline for submitting posters is Friday, Oct. 9.
A summary of the winning high school scripts are as follows:
“From Everyone” by Cayden McGee, 12th grade
Sam (“tween” boy) is sad that no one is coming to his birthday celebration. Not even his friends can make it. It looks like it will just be him and his mom like it's always been. But then, there was a surprise knock at the door...
"Birthday Scare" by Lana Gober, sixth grade
Since Abbie cannot have her best friends over for her 11th birthday party due to the pandemic, her mom gives her extra screen-time so that she can spend the day chatting with her friends and hanging out virtually. The day's planned activities include cake, movies, and some ghost hunting around her grandmother's haunted office. It is all innocent fun until the strange noises start and spooky shadows appear courtesy of her prankster of a father.
"There's No Such Thing as Uno" by JaTeanna Willis, fourth grade
It's Roger's birthday and there's more to his day than pizza and an ice cream cake. It takes a friendly game of "Uno" for this group of fourth graders to learn that there's truly no such number as "Uno" when it comes to true friendship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.