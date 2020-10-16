Spurred on by the excitement that the National Finals Rodeo will be held for the first time in Arlington this December, the Navarro County Pro Rodeo has announced its 2020 event to be held Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Navarro County Exposition Center.
The Rodeo will be the second major event to occur in Corsicana since the pandemic caused cancellations and postponements. Country legend Robert Earl Keen will kick off city’s return to events with his Palace Theatre concert the weekend prior, held at Community National Bank & Trust at Tiger Stadium.
Previously held in conjunction with Corsicana’s annual Derrick Days event, Rodeo promoters were already considering moving the Rodeo away from Derrick Days to fully promote both the festival and the Rodeo.
Due to COVID-19, the April event was postponed with hopes it could return this November. Rodeo promoters are working with local authorities to enact protocols to keep everyone safe throughout the two-evening event which will include Mutton Bustin’ for children, the antics of award-winning rodeo clown Ronald Burton, trick rider Decotah Jackson and Hat Brand Rodeo’s superior livestock, along with the sport’s top talent in saddle bronc riding, bull riding, team roping, tie-down roping, bareback riding, ladies and juniors barrel racing, and break-away roping.
Doors open each evening at 6 p.m., with Mutton Bustin’ at 7 p.m. and the Rodeo at 8 p.m., all benefitting the Corsicana Fire Fighters Association.
The two-day event is presented by Frank Kent Country. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12 and free under 5. Promoters are developing a contactless ticket sale process this year which will be announced at a later date.
Sanctioned by the Cowboys Professional Association and the United Professional Rodeo Association, the Navarro County Pro Rodeo has always been a great show drawing top talent on the rodeo circuit, but promoters are excited to get the attention of additional talent who will be notified soon if they have a slot at NFR.
“News that the NFR will be in Arlington just a few short weeks after our County Rodeo shines a big spotlight on the sport and our local event,” said David Atkeisson, NCPR Producer. “We look forward to hosting some even bigger names this year.”
Smaller venues and Rodeos have always attracted top talent as a practice event because most venues, like the home of NFR, Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas, Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth and Navarro County Expo all have the exact same size arena.
