Navarro County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, April 8, bringing the count of confirmed cases to 10. Cases have been confirmed throughout the county in Corsicana, Rice, Barry and near Dawson and Emhouse. To date, 152 people have been tested, with 38 still pending results, two deaths and no recoveries.
"Stay Home, Stay Safe" Emergency Declaration Orders in place for the City of Corsicana and Navarro County until April 27 and April 30 at 11:59 p.m. These orders are for the City of Corsicana and the unincorporated areas in Navarro County.
The orders are located here: https://navarrocountyoem.org/…/coronavirus-disease-2019-co…/
Residents are asked to remember distancing guidelines, especially in large retail stores. Also, if you have an employee who is sick, please ask them to stay home.
County Stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector. City and County leaders are researching additional steps to help stop the spread.
NCOEM is continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
For Statewide case numbers, visit:
https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
For National case numbers, visit:
https://www.cdc.gov/…/2019-n…/cases-updates/cases-in-us.html
For Employers, Interim Guidance is located here:
https://www.cdc.gov/…/commu…/guidance-business-response.html
If you believe you may be sick, here are current CDC Guidelines:
https://www.cdc.gov/…/…/if-you-are-sick/steps-when-sick.html
Essential Employees and Sectors to remain working:
https://www.cisa.gov/…/CISA_Guidance_on_the_Essential_Criti…
Navarro County Updates:
https://navarrocountyoem.org/…/coronavirus-disease-2019-co…/
——————
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun online for breaking news and updates on the local COVID-19 response. Breaking news stories are available online for free, but we also encourage readers to subscribe to the newspaper by calling 903-872-3931 to support our ongoing coverage.
What do you want to know about the coronavirus? How have you been affected? Let us know by email at: news@corsicanadailysun.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.