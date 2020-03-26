Navarro County has reported its first positive confirmation of COVID-19, reported to the Health Authority Thursday morning. The patient lives in Rice and is currently hospitalized out of county.
“We are getting updated testing back sooner than our previous reports,” stated Eric Meyers, Navarro County Emergency Management Coordinator. “With the moving data changing throughout the day, we will now concentrate on positive confirmations and any deaths for reporting purposes. This is also located on our website landing page.”
As of Thursday, Navarro County reports one confirmed case of COVID-19, and no related deaths.
"Stay Home, Stay Safe" Emergency Declaration Orders are in place for the City of Corsicana and Navarro County until midnight April 8. These orders are for the City of Corsicana and the unincorporated areas in Navarro County.
In his daily report, Meyers took aim at false social media posts.
“No, there are no checkpoints set up in Navarro County by law enforcement to stop cars and check if they are Essential Workers,” he stated. “This was confirmed by Corsicana Police Department, Navarro County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety.
“No, law enforcement is not stopping motorists just to check if they are Essential Workers,” he stated. “If you run a red light, speed, violate traffic laws, they may stop you for that.”
County Stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector. City and County leaders are researching additional steps to help stop the spread.
Conditions are being continuously monitored locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level.
