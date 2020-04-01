Navarro County reported its first COVID-19 related death Wednesday, April 1.
“It is with a heavy heart that the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department reports the first coronavirus (COVID-19) related death of a 47-year-old Rice female resident who had underlying medical conditions,” stated a press release.
According to the report, the Rice resident tested positive for COVID-19 March 25 at Ennis Regional Hospital and was then transferred to Texas Health Plano where she passed away Tuesday.
To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in these difficult times and we should all honor this loss of life by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the Health Department stated.
“If our residents adhere to the Navarro County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order and the guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Texas then we can stop the spread of COVID-19.”
