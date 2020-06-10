Navarro County reported four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, June 10. The Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department reported that of the county's 74 cases, 55 have recovered, and 16 are currently considered active, with five patients hospitalized and five probable cases. To date, three related deaths have been reported.
Cases have been confirmed throughout the county, located in and around Corsicana, Barry, Blooming Grove, Dawson, Emhouse, Frost, Rice, Kerens, Purdon, and Powell.
For individuals tested positive for the virus outside of Navarro County, please contact the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department at 903-874-6731 upon notification.
Governor Abbott Announces Phase 3 to Open Texas - June 3, 2020
https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-announces-phase-iii…
Governor Abbott Announces Phase 2 To Open Texas - May 18, 2020
https://gov.texas.gov/organization/opentexas
City and county “Stay Home, Stay Safe” orders have expired and Texas has begun Phase One to re-open businesses and establish statewide health protocols. More information is available online at https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-announces-phase-one…
City and county leaders are researching additional steps to help stop the spread. Residents are urged to practice social distancing guidelines, especially in large retail stores. Also, if you have an employee who is sick, please ask them to stay home.
County stakeholders continue to meet daily to discuss current conditions, unmet needs, and operational procedures for every sector.
Local health officials are continually monitoring conditions locally, regionally, statewide and at the national level. More information can be found online on the Navarro County COVID-19 page at https://navarrocountyoem.org/.
State and local orders are located on the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management website at https://navarrocountyoem.org/.
For Statewide case numbers, visit:
https://dshs.texas.gov/news/updates.shtm#coronavirus
For National case numbers, visit:
National COVID-19 Landing Page
Essential Employees and Sectors to remain working:
——————
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun online for breaking news and updates on the local COVID-19 response. Breaking news stories are available online for free, but we also encourage readers to subscribe to the newspaper by calling 903-872-3931 to support our ongoing coverage.
What do you want to know about the coronavirus? How have you been affected? Let us know by email at: news@corsicanadailysun.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.