COVID-19 is spreading rapidly, with 65 new cases confirmed Monday as the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department reported a record high not seen since 2020. Last week, the county topped 4,500 cases. So far this week, 85 new cases have been confirmed.
Of the 4,656 total confirmed cases, 93% have recovered while 222 are classified as not recovered and 98 have died, according to the health department data Wednesday.
With more than 20% of its staff and students out due to COVID, Kerens ISD opted to close campuses Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13 and 14. The district stated it would use the time to thoroughly clean all schools and buses. All after school practices and games were also canceled.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but for the wellbeing of our students and staff, we feel this is an appropriate measure to take,” Superintendent Martin Brumit stated.
Blooming Grove ISD followed, canceling classes for the rest of the week due to the rise in COVID cases.
With the increase in cases, Navarro Regional Hospital has deemed it necessary to again reduce the number of visitors for patients, as noted below:
● One visitor per calendar day for non-COVID patients. Visitors will not be able to come and go.
● No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients except for the designated caregivers in the following circumstances: Pediatric patients’ parent/caregiver, includes patients 17 years and younger; Patients with difficulty understanding due to age, mental deficits, health condition, or communication barriers; Patient who may be disabled or impaired; Critically ill patients who may be at the end of life, as deemed by facility leadership, more than one visitor may be granted.
● COVID patients may have one scheduled visitor daily from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Med/Surg and ICU)
● Labor and Delivery patients may have one designated support person over the age of 18 in the room. Under 18 is allowed only if it is the father of the baby. The visitor may remain for the entire length of stay, however the support person is not permitted to come and go from the facility. Meals will be provided. If the designated support person leaves, a new person is not allowed to replace that person.
● Visitors should complete attestation via QR code or paper form upon entry for each calendar day. Visitors refusing to complete the attestation form or with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should not enter the facility.
● Visitors are asked to perform hand hygiene and adhere to universal masking, respiratory and cough etiquette practices during their visit.
● Visitors should not linger in the hallways and should practice social distancing measures when outside of the patient room.
● Visiting hours are generally 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The front lobby doors are open from the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enter through the back of the hospital at the Emergency Department doors after 4 p.m. Times may be adjusted as needed by the House Supervisor.
Texas has reported more than 75,500 deaths since the pandemic began. Now, 61% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 48% of Navarro County residents 5 and older now fully vaccinated and more than 6,700 additional doses have been given.
Widespread vaccination is critical to help end the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC recommends moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of Pfizer 28 days after their second shot. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized and recommended for children 5 to 11.
Everyone 12 and older is now encouraged to get a booster.
Boosters are recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after two months; Pfizer and Moderna, five months.
Vaccines are free for everyone 5 and older and available at most local pharmacies. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a local provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.