Texas will get another 332,750 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, with Navarro County set to receive 1,500 doses.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to 212 providers across Texas, including 82 hub providers that will focus on larger community vaccination efforts, and 130 additional providers as Texas continues to vaccinate health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people 65 and older and those with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19.
According to the state's allocation plan, the Corsicana-Navarro Public Health District will receive 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Registration for Navarro County's vaccination hub can be completed online or through the call center in English and Spanish.
The online portal can be accessed at https://navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q
To register by phone, call 903-875-3977, or 903-875-3978 to hear instructions in Spanish.
Registration is strictly for the Navarro County vaccination hub, located at the I.O.O.F. Center at 601 N. 45th St. All vaccinations are by appointment only. This registration does not include any waiting lists or reservations that you may have at local pharmacies or providers.
According to Eric Meyers, Emergency Management Coordinator, more than 4,000 people have registered for vaccines as of Friday, Jan. 22.
The same day, the county reported 3,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 82 deaths.
“Please understand this process will likely take several weeks as we only receive a certain allotment from the State of Texas every week,” he stated.
Meyers said the vaccination center, located at the I.O.O.F. Event Center, will be working based on the number of vaccines the county is expected to receive.
In addition to these first doses, the state is ordering 216,350 doses intended as the second dose for people first vaccinated a few weeks ago.
DSHS automatically allocates second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose.
Texas providers have administered more than 1.6 million doses of vaccine; 1.37 million people have received at least one dose, and more than 228,000 have been fully vaccinated. The added hub locations for are in Burnet, Dallas, Gregg, Montgomery and Navarro counties.
Providers in seven new counties will receive doses of the vaccine, bringing the total number of counties where vaccine has been distributed to 233. Vaccines have been administered to residents of all 254 counties.
People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.
Vaccine remains limited based on the capacity of the manufacturers to produce it, so it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated.
City and county leaders continue to meet and monitor conditions locally, regionally, statewide, and at the national level and encourage residents to continue to follow health and safety procedures to help stop the spread.
Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week. The amount of vaccine provided to Texas is expected to remain steady for the next few weeks.
Additional vaccines are in clinical trials, and Johnson & Johnson could request authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration as early as next month.
Find more information on COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx.
