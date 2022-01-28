Navarro County topped 100 confirmed COVID-related deaths Monday, and 5,000 total cases by Friday, according to data from the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department.
The health department continues to report new COVID cases, with 85 reported so far this week.
Of the 5,020 total confirmed cases, 92% have recovered while 273 are classified as not recovered, and 104 have died, according to the health department data Friday.
Texas reports 63% of the population 5 and older are now fully vaccinated.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 49% of Navarro County residents 5 and older are now fully vaccinated and more than 7,400 additional doses have been given.
Widespread vaccination is critical to help end the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Vaccines are free for everyone 5 and older and available at most local pharmacies. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized and recommended for children 5 to 11.
Everyone 12 and older is encouraged to get a booster. Boosters are free and recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after two months, or Pfizer and Moderna, after five months.
Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a local provider.
