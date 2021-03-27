Texas providers have given 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 3 million Texans now fully vaccinated. The Department of State Health Services estimates 11,837 Navarro County’s eligible residents have had at least one dose and 6,910 are fully vaccinated.
The state estimates 38,360 of the county’s residents are 16 and older, meaning 18% of those eligible to receive the vaccine are now fully vaccinated against the virus.
Since January, the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department’s vaccination hub has given about 18,000 first and second doses, averaging more than 1,000 vaccinations a day.
“The hub has been phenomenal,” Fire Chief Paul Henley said. “We’re very proud of it.”
Nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police, and other volunteers have dedicated countless hours to giving vaccinations, manning the call center and registration website, and organizing hub operations.
Keeping up its steady pace, the hub is nearing the end of its lengthy registration list, with around 1,000 people currently signed up to receive their final dose.
Beginning Monday, March 29, all Texans 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine. Navarro County residents are encouraged to register with the hub as soon as possible to help providers plan for the next phase of vaccinations.
“We’re trying to be good stewards and account for all shots given,” Henley said.
Providers have been directed to continue prioritizing the state's senior population and Henley said the hub will continue to give shots to those who need it most first.
The Vaccine Registration Portal is online at navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q
To check the status of your registration, or if you don't have access to a computer, have questions or need help registering, call the Navarro County COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at 903-875-3977, or 903-875-3978 in Spanish, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Local health authorities are working together to meet the community’s needs and
In Corsicana, Hometown Pharmacy, Brookshires, Super 1, CVS, and WalMart pharmacies receive steady supplies of the vaccine and accept appointments over the phone or online.
Hospitalizations, deaths continue to decrease
Nationwide, testing and reports of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have decreased as the United States emerges from the deadliest months of the pandemic.
More than 29 million cases and 540,000 related deaths have been reported throughout the U.S. since this time last year.
The Centers for Disease Control reported this week that 130.5 million doses have been given and about 85.5 million people, or 25.7% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of vaccine. About 46.4 million people, or 14%, have been fully vaccinated.
Texas has confirmed more than 2 million cases and 46,500 related deaths and Navarro County has reported 3,401 confirmed cases and 142 deaths.
Less than 20 new cases have been reported in the county this month and Navarro Regional Hospital’s capacity of lab-confirmed cases is currently 9.38%.
According to the county's data, people ages 20 to 29 are the most affected by the virus, making up 913 of the total cases, followed by 899 cases in those 19 and younger.
Residents ages 40 to 49 represent 827 cases; 50 to 59 are 821; 30 to 39 are 789; 60 to 69 are 684; 70 to 79 are 417; and those 80 and older make up 267.
Public testing is scheduled in Corsicana each weekend in March. To find a testing location, visit www.gogettested.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.