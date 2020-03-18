The Navarro County Youth Expo Executive Committee released the following statement Wednesday announcing the cancellation of this year's event:
“It’s with deep regret and heavy hearts, and in the interest of public health, all scheduled 2020 Navarro County Youth Expo events have been canceled due to ongoing coronavirus precautions taking place. Based on the recommendations and declarations of state and county officials, the cancellation is based entirely on the well-being and safety of exhibitors, family members, show and school officials, event sponsors and guests.
Importantly, the NCYE will refund all entry fees for creative arts, food, woodworking, ag mechanics, and breeding animal projects. Additionally, the NCYE Executive Committee, and its large number of supporters, are working on a plan to financially support exhibitors of market animals. Details of the plan will be announced shortly.
The NCYE has been a very special event dating back to 1958. Having to cancel the 2020 show is an extremely difficult decision. Contestants from all across the county have worked particularly hard to prepare their projects for the Youth Expo. This is not a decision that was arrived at lightly by the Executive Committee. However, the concern for the health and safety of NCYE participants is our highest priority during this unprecedented time.
We thank all our exhibitors and family members for all their support and consideration!”
