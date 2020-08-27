Navarro County will host its annual Tire Day Event from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 4 at the Navarro County Expo Center.
Cost is $3 per tire. This year, only car and light truck tires will be accepted, no 18-wheeler tires, trailer tires, or tractor tires.
Limit is 20 tires per vehicle. To participate, you must have valid driver’s license or current utility bill to prove Navarro County residency.
Participants will enter through the northern gate closest to NW CR 2008, and exit on the south side to FM 744.
“As with everything else, COVID-19 has presented a challenge for getting tire day to work this year,” stated Andrew Lewis, County Extension Agent – Agriculture & Natural Resources for Navarro County.
“With the help of the Waste Management Committee and input form countless resourceful people throughout our community we were able to put together a plan that we will be able to execute Tire Day with some normality.”
Call the Extension Office at 903-654-3075 for more information.
