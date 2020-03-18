With continual changes requiring the medical community to update their preparedness for COVID-19, Corsicana Daily Sun asked Anna Paul, Director of Marketing and Communications for Navarro Regional Hospital how their facility is preparing for patients and management of the virus.
Q: How is Navarro Hospital prepared to treat COVID-19?
A: Our hospital continually works to be prepared for all types of infectious diseases such as measles, flu or new viruses like coronavirus (COVID-19). We are taking proactive steps to prepare for the protection of patients, our caregivers, and the community, monitoring ongoing COVID-19 updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We are using the screening guidelines for symptoms and risk factors and have a response plan to protect patients and our staff should it be needed. If a physician determines a patient meets the risk criteria, they will coordinate testing and the patient’s ultimate disposition, consulting with the department of health, as necessary. Our staff would obtain the appropriate specimens which will be sent to the appropriate state or commercial lab for testing.
We understand the sensitivity at this time, and want to reassure the community that we remain alert and ready to provide such care if necessary.
Q: What is the hospital doing to put protective measures in place before potential confirmed cases hit Navarro County and Corsicana?
A: Modified visitor protocols are in place to protect our patients and caregiving team. We have reduced entry points to only the front lobby from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Emergency Room entrance, which is open around the clock. We have screeners in place at both locations who ask the visitor a series of questions; anyone with fever or respiratory symptoms may not visit patients.
Visitors are limited to one immediate family member, partner, or significant other ages 14 and older per patient at any given time; and not permitting children under age 14 to visit. An exception may be given on the Labor and Delivery unit and two visitors may be allowed to visit.
Other providers and healthcare organizations in the area are implementing similar practices. We are also temporarily suspended non-essential activities such as volunteers, Senior Circle lunches, general health education classes and chaplain visits, unless specifically requested by the patient and the chaplain meets visitor criteria, i.e. not sick.
Any changes to the visitor protocol will be posted on Navarro Regional’s Facebook page. If you have a friend or loved one in the hospital and cannot visit, we are happy to deliver a card, gift or message of encouragement from you. You may also call a patient’s room or visit patients using FaceTime or another video communication app.
Q: Does staff have availability and training to use proper protective gear?
A: We have been educating our team members on infection prevention protocols established by the CDC for COVID-19, just as we do for other types of infectious diseases including proper use of personal protection equipment.
Q: Does the hospital have sufficient respirators?
A: We believe that we have adequate equipment and supplies. The situation is a public health matter that is rapidly evolving, and the hospital is in daily communication with county, state, and federal entities that have resources on standby, should we need them.
Q: Is the hospital locating additional medical staff for the influx of seriously ill patients?
A: Even if they meet the risk criteria, and have tested positive for COVID-19, many patients will have mild symptoms without a need of hospital care and can remain at home in quarantine. We do not anticipate a staffing shortage at this time.
