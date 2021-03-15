Navarro Regional Hospital has announced its 2020 Employee of the Year, Lorena Palos. Lorena is a valued member of the Laboratory team and has been with Navarro Regional for more than 15 years.
Lorena exemplifies the qualities of safety first, professionalism, ownership, compassion and teamwork in all that she does in her role as a phlebotomist and lab supervisor.
The terms “team player” and “go-to person” are often heard in relation to Lorena. She has helped to develop phlebotomy procedures that are now recognized by The Joint Commission as best practices.
Lorena has been instrumental in COVID testing for residents and employees of area nursing homes, staying late and coming in on days off to ensure that the testing was completed.
“Navarro Regional is fortunate to have many outstanding employees, and I’m pleased that we can recognize Lorena, as she is a true champion of compassion and service,” said Curt Junkins, CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital.
The Employee of the Year is selected from the Employee of the Quarter winners, from both the clinical and non-clinical categories.
Lorena’s recognition includes a plaque, monetary bonus, a designated parking space and other prizes from the corporate headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee.
