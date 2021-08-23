Navarro Regional Hospital

Rural hospitals, such as Navarro Regional in Corsicana, are in danger unless the Texas Legislature and Congress take immediate steps.

Navarro Regional Hospital announced Monday it will limit entry to its facility and implement a restricted visitor policy.

One visitor per patient, per day is allowed for non-COVID patients. Visitors must by over the age of 18. COVID patients are not allowed visitors unless exceptional circumstances apply.

Visiting hours are generally 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; times may be adjusted as needed depending on current census and staffing.

The front lobby doors are open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance and exit beyond these hours and weekends is via the Emergency Department doors at the rear of the building.

Learn more about visitor guidelines at www.navarrohospital.com/patients-visitors

