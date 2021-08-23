Navarro Regional Hospital announced Monday it will limit entry to its facility and implement a restricted visitor policy.
One visitor per patient, per day is allowed for non-COVID patients. Visitors must by over the age of 18. COVID patients are not allowed visitors unless exceptional circumstances apply.
Visiting hours are generally 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; times may be adjusted as needed depending on current census and staffing.
The front lobby doors are open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entrance and exit beyond these hours and weekends is via the Emergency Department doors at the rear of the building.
Learn more about visitor guidelines at www.navarrohospital.com/patients-visitors
