New COVID cases spiked by 36 Tuesday as the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health Department reported its highest daily count in months. This week, Navarro County topped 4,500 cases, with 89 new cases and 98 deaths confirmed as of Friday.
Of the 4,542 total confirmed cases, 95% have recovered while 134 are classified as not recovered, according to the health department data.
Texas has reported more than 75,000 deaths since the pandemic began. Now, 61% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated as of Jan. 7.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 48% of Navarro County residents 5 and older now fully vaccinated and more than 6,300 additional doses have been given.
Widespread vaccination is critical to help end the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC recommends moderately or severely immunocompromised 5 to 11-year-olds receive an additional primary dose of Pfizer 28 days after their second shot. Pfizer is currently the only vaccine authorized and recommended for children 5 to 11.
Everyone 12 and older is now encouraged to get a booster.
Boosters are recommended for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, after two months; Pfizer, five months; and Moderna, six months.
Vaccines are free for everyone 5 and older and available at most local pharmacies. Visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a local provider.
