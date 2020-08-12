Compassion Corsicana is the organization created from the Better Together movement, started in 2016 as a response to a United Way community study indicating a need for Corsicana’s organizations and departments to work together on behalf of those in need.
A final step toward that goal of uniting the various organizations is the newly created Better Together Task Force.
Angela Collins arrived at Compassion Corsicana four months ago and serves as Director of Case Management.
Collins is a resident of Ennis and earned a master’s degree in Social Work from the University of North Texas at Arlington. In addition to her duties at Compassion Corsicana, she serves as the Coordinator of the Better Together Task Force.
“The programs know each other’s services and only refer to services that are appropriate, so the client doesn’t feel misled or passed on,” Collins said.
Members of the original Better Together movement in Corsicana met weekly for two years to explore the issues and needs of the county. Today, members of the Better Together Task Force continue meeting weekly in an effort to better assist those in need.
The Task Force meets at 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Local organizations represented include Compassion Corsicana, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, Growing Together, First Baptist Church, Salvation Army, the Corsicana-Navarro County Health Department, and the Hope Center.
The financial impact of COVID-19 has been disastrous for some.
“I see a lot of people giving up,” Collins said “People see that they don’t have the money, and they see all of their bills and needs. People are overwhelmed by what to prioritize with limited resources.
They don’t know where to begin which leads them to avoid it all. People don’t want to give up, I think they don’t know where to start. We help them find a place to start.”
Daily Better Together Task Force meetings include check-ins from each organization with members providing updates on services, changes, and specific needs.
“This collaboration has helped us uncover situations where we are better able to assist those in need together. We discuss the types of help being provided so Task Force organizations do not duplicate services unnecessarily or recreate the wheel.”
Collins said these connections facilitate the work done on behalf of clients as communication barriers are removed which reduces client barriers to services.
Corsicana has seen an increase in requests for emergency services due to COVID-19.
“We are seeing a significant increase in the amount being requested and the number of services needed. Prior to COVID-19, people typically requested help to pay one bill. Now, people report being behind in multiple utilities and months of back rent due.
Collins said when meeting with people, members work with them to conduct a comprehensive assessment to determine and verify the need. Referrals are received from 211 Texas, a social services hotline, Task Force members, churches, employers, doctors, and multiple other sources.
Compassion Corsicana and the combined efforts of Task Force member organizations have helped individuals pay emergency bills and develop a plan to get caught up.
“Some of our clients have gotten tired of fighting, so we have had to fight with them and for them,” Collins said. “We have had a lot of good results with that type of assistance. We have also connected residents with other services for assistance with utilities.”
For anyone experiencing financial crises, Collins offers the following tips:
• Plan ahead. Don’t wait until a bill is past due to seek help.
If you have back due bills, start working on them now, and expect delays.
• Call your utility company and creditors and ask what you can do to maintain services and inquire about payment arrangements and COVID-19 assistance.
• When you call your utilities, be patient, and don’t give up.
• Explore and follow up on all available resources.
Though Task Force member organizations include some of the primary non-profits created to assist those in financial need, there are still unmet needs. Collins said she hopes they will one day have other organizations on the Task Force representing transportation, medical care, and Medicaid.
“The more we know about the different services, the better we can educate and help our clients,” Collins said.
Individuals in need of assistance can call 903-874-4971 Compassion Corsicana, or online at CompassionCorsicana.org.
The Task Force is for all of Navarro County and anyone can join. Information is available online or by emailing TaskForce@CompassionCorsicana.org to receive an instant reply message providing details for joining.
An excerpt from the instant reply email states, “During times like this, it is vital that we come together and join forces as we take the lead in helping residents recover. In a war, there are soldiers, in a health crisis of this magnitude, the front line is those entities that continue to provide essential services. None of us have gone through this before, we will find our way together.”
