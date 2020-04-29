A contest has been organized by local home health workers to honor Navarro County's front line workers. To nominate your front line heroes, email a photo and description of their everyday heroism to kelly.lovett@newcenturyhospice.com before noon Friday, May 1.
Front line heroes can be anyone working in healthcare, hospice, nursing and assisted living facilities, city employees, law enforcement and first responders, postal service and delivery drivers, grocery store workers, restaurant staff, bank employees, and other critical services. Winners will be announced Friday evening.
Inspired by similar events in Limestone County, Kelly Lovett of New Century Hospice and Jennifer Tatum of Traditions Health organized the contest, inviting local businesses to contribute prizes for these outstanding workers.
“We thought it was an amazing idea to get the local shops to contribute to boost our local businesses as well as recognize those amazing men and women on the front line,” Lovett stated.
“It also allows us to maintain our social distancing by nominating, honoring, and supporting our frontline super heroes in a safe way. We wanted to acknowledge those who were nominated to feel the support and love our community has to offer.”
“While we will have just one to three winners with our drawing, they are all winners in our eyes,” she stated.
If your business would like to participate, contact Lovett at kelly.lovett@newcenturyhospice.com.
Contest organizers send their thanks to those businesses who have donated so far: New Century Hospice, Old Lumberyard Food & Finds, Country Meadows, Traditions Health, RTSS Gun Range, Shut The Front Door - Wreaths, Prayers from Heaven, Bristol Hospice, Arbors of Corsicana and Kindred at Home.
