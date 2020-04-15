In the midst of uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, members of Northside Baptist Church provided hope through food distribution Monday.
According to Senior Pastor Rick Lamb, in just over three hours, the church distributed 10,752 pounds of food to families in need.
“We served over 320 cars,” he said. “That's one car every 36 seconds. I’m thankful for our 15 volunteers, who worked very hard to make sure to help people with genuine food needs.”
The items in the box are primarily food staples such as pinto beans, peanut butter, rice, soups, shelf milk, spaghetti, pork patties and sausage, spaghetti, tomato sauce, cereal, walnuts, applesauce, canned green beans, corn, spinach, etc.
