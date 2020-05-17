Northside Baptist Church distributed food to families in need May 13 from the parking lot of the Care Center.
Each family received about 34 pounds of food, carefully pre-packed by volunteers and handed out curbside.
Boxes contained staples such as pinto beans, peanut butter, rice, soups, shelf milk, spaghetti, pork patties and sausage, spaghetti, tomato sauce, cereal, walnuts, applesauce, canned green beans, corn, spinach, etc.
