Northside Baptist Church is planning to distribute food to families in need from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 13, from the parking lot of the Care Center, located at 2900 North Beaton Street in Corsicana.
All food will be pre-packed in a box, about 34 pounds for each family.
The items in the box are primarily food staples such as pinto beans, peanut butter, rice, soups, shelf milk, spaghetti, pork patties and sausage, spaghetti, tomato sauce, cereal, walnuts, applesauce, canned green beans, corn, spinach, etc.
Volunteers have been working in shifts of two or three in fully protected clothing to package the boxes in preparation.
All areas are regularly sanitized and cleaned as a safety precaution.
The distribution will follow the pattern of the North Texas Food Bank mobile unit procedures, but carried out by volunteers from the church. Vehicles will enter from Forrest Lane and exit onto Beaton Street. Recipients will remain in their vehicles.
Food boxes will only be given out to people in vehicles. Each vehicle will enter the parking lot and handed a short form to fill out. This is a shortened form used by the North Texas Food Bank. It will include name, address, number in household, and approximate income for the family. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, NTFB has relaxed its requirements for income. Everyone who asks will receive food regardless of income. It would be helpful for those who are receiving food to bring their own pen or pencil. As vehicles will wind their way through the parking lot, they may fill out the form. Once the vehicle reaches the doors to the Center, they are asked to hold the completed form up to their car window. A photograph will be taken of the form. Next, the driver will pull forward. A volunteer will place the box into your vehicle (please open he trunk or side door) and the vehicle can then exit the parking lot.
“We hope this process can move along smoothly without too much traffic problems,” said Senior Pastor Rick Lamb. “Assisting with traffic, if needed, will be members of law enforcement.”
Northside previously distributed food in April and in just over three hours, the church distributed 10,752 pounds of food to families in need.
“We served over 320 cars,” he said. “That's one car every 36 seconds. I’m thankful for our 15 volunteers, who worked very hard to make sure to help people with genuine food needs.”
