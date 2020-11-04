Bargain shoppers, the countdown is on for the opening of the newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store in Corsicana.
Ollie’s is known for unbeatable name brand closeouts in many departments like food, cleaning supplies, personal care items, hardware, automotive, books, toys, domestics, and so much more.
The home of “Good Stuff Cheap” will open its doors Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The newest Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is located off of West Seventh Avenue next to Planet Fitness in the old Burke's.
“We are excited to open our 13th store in the great state of Texas where the folks have been so good to us,” said John Swygert, President and CEO of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. “With so many great deals, we’re thrilled to offer shoppers in Corsicana and its surrounding areas a wide variety of name brand merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy store prices.”
“Ollie’s is committed to the communities we serve. During this time, we are monitoring state and local guidelines and developments regarding the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic closely. Here are some of the additional steps we are taking to keep our customers and associates safe:
• We reserve the right to limit the maximum store occupancy and regulate customer access
• All customers are highly encouraged to wear masks/face coverings while in our stores, unless required by local or state mandates
• All associates are required to wear masks/face coverings, unless exempted by local regulations or medical conditions
• Temperature checks are being administered to all associates prior to the beginning of their shifts
• Social distancing is promoted through in-store signage, markings at the registers, operation of every other register, and regular announcements
• All high touch points are cleaned regularly per CDC standards”
Ollie’s brings about 50 to 60 new jobs to the local community with each new store it opens, ranging from cashiers to assistant managers. Ollie’s employs over 9,000 associates across the company. For more information about Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, visit www.ollies.us. Find it on Twitter at @OlliesOutlet and on Facebook. About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc., founded in 1982, is one of America’s largest retailers of closeouts and excess inventory, offering real brands at real bargain prices. Famous for its signature catch-phrase Good Stuff Cheap, Ollie’s has a huge variety of famous brand-name merchandise in every department – food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring, seasonal items and so much more
