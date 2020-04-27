Corsicana and Ennis will honor healthcare workers with a Frontline Hero Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30.
The parade will start in Corsicana at the I.O.O.F. Park parking lot, Hwy. 22 entrance, with a meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Moving through Corsicana, the parade route will pass by Epic Nursing & Rehab, Navarro Regional Hospital & Physician's Clinics, Legacy West Healthcare and Rehab, The Village at Heritage Oaks, Twilight Home, Brookdale Corsicana, Country Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, reaching Kerens Care Center around 11 a.m.
“We'll respect social distancing by staying in our vehicles,” said Crystal Underwood of Bristol Hospice Pathways, one of the parade's organizers. “We just want to recognize the frontline heroes of Navarro and Ellis counties.”
Parade participants will meet at 1 p.m. in the Ennis Regional Hospital parking lot for a parade organized by Bristol Hospice Pathways and Traditions Home Health.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m., the Ennis parade route will feature Ennis Regional Medical Center, Legend Oaks Healthcare & Rehabilitation of Ennis, Brookdale Ennis, Ennis Care Center, Bluebonnet Rehab at Ennis, reaching Trinity Nursing & Rehab of Italy around 1:30 p.m.
Underwood said prior to the parade, event coordinators will distribute popsicles to the facilities as a special treat for those watching the procession.
For more information, call Underwood at 903-641-9152, or Jennifer Tatum at 972-632-6629.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.