Amid the uncertain times going on in our world, Planet Fitness is bringing the Judgement Free Zone to your living room. Through the United We Move program, members and nonmembers can tune into Facebook live streams on the Planet Fitness page for free, at-home workouts daily at 6 p.m.
The virtual classes will be 20 minutes or less and won’t require any equipment. The home workouts will offer tools to combat stress while providing motivation and inspiration sure to keep everyone physically and mentally fit.
This week there will be notable trainers leading the work outs including:
• Social influencers, the Caleon twins will lead Thursday, April 16.
• Jerry Harris from Netflix’s Cheer will lead on Friday, April 17.
• Texas Rangers mascot, Captain, will lead a special Sunday Funday sports themed work-in on Sunday, April 19.
For those unable to participate live, each workout will also be available on the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube channel after the broadcast is over.
