Take a tour through Texas and more at the Plein Vision in Miniature at the Warehouse, 119 W. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana, or virtually on the Navarro Council of the Arts website.
Enjoy the visual tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 24, with face coverings required, or view the Gallery online at www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com.
The exhibit features 99 Plein paintings produced mostly in Texas for a pictorial tour of the Lone Star state and beyond, depicted in oil, watercolor, pastel and more.
Exhibiting artists painted on the spot along the coast, in the hill country, nearby Ennis and Corsicana, West Texas, California, Colorado and even the east coast area.
The second annual Outdoor Painters Society Associate Member Show and Sale returns to Corsicana through Sept. 21. The Navarro Council of the Arts is hosting the event and receives a portion of the sales from this collection of artwork.
Viewers may enjoy the work of an artist featured in the September issue of Southwest Art magazine, Best of Show winner, Krystal Brown.
Krystal W. Brown is a fine art oil painter who captures the places, people and moments that matter most. She was born and raised in Northern Wyoming by art appreciating parents who collected fine art and always encouraged her artistic pursuits.
She began drawing at an early age and had sold her first portrait at age 15 and is an award-winning artist that specializes in fine art oil paintings and commissioned portraits. She works in a variety of mediums including pencil, charcoal, pastel, watercolor, and oil. Brown has a Bachelor's Degree in fine art from the University of Montana with an emphasis in painting and has been producing fine art for over 30 years.
Brown has studied with Rob Liberace, Dan Gerhartz, Clayton Beck, Jeffry Hein, Susan Lyon and Scott Burdick. She is continually seeking to grow and improve. Brown's work has won People's Choice awards, Portrait Society of America Merit Awards, and multiple Best in Show awards.
Her work has been Bold Brush Finalist, Raymar Finalist, and a Plein Air Salon Finalist. Her work has been published in Plein Air Magazine, Southwest Art and American Art Collector.
Brown's work can be found in collections all over the country. She is based in the Houston area and is an exhibiting member of the Oil Painters of America, and National Oil and Acrylic Painters. She belongs to the Portrait Society of America, American Women Artists, Cecilia Beaux Forum, Outdoor Painters Society and the Woodlands Art League where she facilitates a life group every week.
The Outdoor Painters Society was formed in 1996 with nine charter members. The goal was to create opportunities and incentive for artists of like mind to come together and paint en plein air, outside in the open air.
Now a nationally known plein air artist’s organization with an annual average membership of around 350 members continues to grow. About 75% of OPS members reside in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. The membership is ‘without borders’ and includes artists all across the country from the eastern seaboard to the west coast. There are eight or nine scheduled paint-outs each year with the outings ranging from one to five days. Locations vary all around Texas including Big Bend National Park, Palo Duro Canyon, and small towns such as Glen Rose and Mineola.
At least one event each year can be in another state with favorite locations being New Mexico, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, and the Grand Canyon. The premier juried “members only” annual event known as Plein Air Southwest attracts national attention, elite artists, savvy collectors, decorators and locals who just enjoy art.
For more information, visit the website www.outdoorpainterssociety.com and Facebook page.
