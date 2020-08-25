Take a tour through Texas and more at the Plein Vision in Miniature at the Warehouse, 119 W. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana, or virtually on the Navarro Council of the Arts website. The Warehouse will host a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
Either way, you will recognize and enjoy the 99 Plein air paintings produced mostly in Texas. Exhibiting artists painted on the spot along the coast, in the hill country, nearby Ennis and Corsicana, West Texas, California, Colorado and even the east coast area.
The second annual Outdoor Painters Society Associate Member Show and Sale returns to Corsicana through Sept. 21. The Navarro Council of the Arts is hosting the event and receives a portion of the sales from this collection of artwork.
Enjoy the visual tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with face coverings required, or view the Gallery online at www.navarrocouncilofthearts.com.
