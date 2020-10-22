This week will be the last opportunity to see the second annual Outdoor Painters Society Associate Member Show, Plein Vision in Miniature, in person as a closing reception will honor the artists from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Warehouse Living Arts Center, 119 W. Sixth Ave. in Corsicana.
The paintings are currently on display and feature small depictions of Texas and the United States, all produced outdoors, on the spot.
“This is just the visual boost our town needs right now,” stated Leah Blackard of the Navarro Council of the Arts in Corsicana. “Visiting our Gallery will be like taking a road trip across the states.”
Fifty-seven Outdoor Painters Society artists provided about 100 pieces of recently completed paintings for your viewing pleasure.
Enjoy downtown Corsicana and view the assortment of Plein air work during this last week of the show. If you happen to fall in love with one of the pieces and want to take it home with you, The Navarro Council of the Arts can help you with that too.
Don’t forget to wear a mask to keep you and yours safe while supporting your local arts council.
The Navarro Council of the Arts, organized in 1978, is an artistic, cultural and educational non-profit organization serving the people of Corsicana and Navarro County. The organization works to bring the highest quality cultural events, with a complete ethnically diverse scope for people of all ages. The encouragement and support of local programs, accessible to all, are planned to promote tourism and enhance the image of the community as a center for the arts. The Navarro Council of the Arts focuses on arts education in all Navarro County schools. We work diligently to ensure the promotion and introduction of the arts for all students.
The Outdoor Painters Society was formed in 1996 with nine charter members. The goal was to create opportunities and incentive for artists of like mind to come together and paint en plein air, outside in the open air. Now a nationally known plein air artist’s organization with an annual average membership of around 350 members continues to grow. About 75% of OPS members reside in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arizona and Colorado. The membership is ‘without borders’ and includes artists all across the country from the eastern seaboard to the west coast. There are eight to nine scheduled paint-outs each year with the outings ranging from one to five days. Locations vary all around Texas including Big Bend National Park, Palo Duro Canyon, and small towns such as Glen Rose and Mineola. At least one event each year can be in another state with favorite locations being New Mexico, Colorado, Arkansas, Arizona, and the Grand Canyon. The premier juried “members only” annual event known as Plein Air Southwest attracts national attention, elite artists, savvy collectors, decorators and locals who just enjoy art. For more information visit the group's website, outdoorpainterssociety.com, and Facebook page.
