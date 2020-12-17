Santas in disguise have delivered hundreds of gifts for struggling families and children in foster care. Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services has received gifts from the churches in North and East Texas for its new Growing Together program in Corsicana.
“Thanks to the generosity of churches in North and East Texas, PCHAS was able to give a bright Christmas to almost 75 children from our new Growing Together program in Corsicana,” stated Sara Craig, Development Director. “We are so grateful for new church partners who participated in our Angel Tree program to fill this need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.