Registration for Navarro County's much anticipated COVID-19 vaccination hub continued throughout the week, adding an online registration portal in addition to the call center established last week.
The online portal can be accessed at https://navarrocountyoem.quickbase.com/db/bq6bzxv8q
To register by phone, call 903-875-3977, or 903-875-3978 to hear instructions in Spanish.
The call center is still experiencing high call volumes, so if your call doesn't go through, please be patient, and keep calling until you speak to a representative.
According to Eric Meyers, Emergency Management Coordinator, there were 3,000 registered for vaccines as of Thursday, Jan. 21.
The same day, the county reported 3,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths.
“Please understand this process will likely take several weeks as we only receive a certain allotment from the state of Texas every week,” he stated. “The vaccination center will be working next week based on the number of vaccines we are expected to receive.”
Registration is strictly for the Navarro County vaccination hub, located at the I.O.O.F. Center at 601 N. 45th St. All vaccinations are by appointment only. This registration does not include any waiting lists or reservations that you may have at local pharmacies or providers.
The Corsicana Police and Fire Departments are coordinating guest management to keep crowds safe and socially distant through the entire process.
City and county leaders continue to meet and monitor conditions locally, regionally, statewide, and at the national level and encourage residents to continue to follow health and safety procedures to help stop the spread.
Vaccine supplies remain limited, and it will take time for Texas to receive enough vaccine for all the people in the priority populations who want to be vaccinated.
The supply is expected to increase in the coming months, and additional vaccines are in clinical trials and may be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.
To locate a provider, visit www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine-hubs.aspx
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.