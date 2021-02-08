Updated 10:20 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8
Rep. Ron Wright passed away Sunday night, Feb. 7, after a battle with COVID-19.
Wright passed away peacefully at the age of 67 with his wife Susan by his side.
“Ron and Susan Wright shared a deep and abiding relationship with their Lord and Savior,” stated Wright's spokesmen. “For that reason, Ron remained stoic in the face of his health challenges and incredibly upbeat about the future of the state and the nation he loved so much.
Wright, who had been battling cancer at the time of his COVID-19 diagnosis, was re-elected as the U.S. Representative for the 6th Congressional District of Texas, which includes Navarro, Ellis, and parts of Tarrant County, in November.
Over the past few years, Wright kept a rigorous work schedule on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and at home in Texas’ Congressional District 6 while being treated for cancer.
For the past two weeks, Ron and Susan had been admitted to Baylor Hospital in Dallas after contracting COVID-19.
In a statement Monday morning, his office stated that Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative; a statesman, not an ideologue.
“Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn.
As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.
We ask that everyone give Susan and the entire Wright family and staff time to grieve. Additional information will be available on funeral arrangements and ways to honor Congressman Wright in the days to come.
Congressman Wright is survived by his wife, Susan; his son Derek; his son Justin and wife Susan; his daughter Rachel and husband Jeff; his brother Gary and wife Janis; nine grandchildren; cousins and extended family.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.