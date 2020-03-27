As the hours counted down before Wednesday evening's shelter in place order took effect, several residents and businesses in the community stood in solidarity to share one simple message: “We can. We will. We must.”
The phrase has been a regular mantra of the Navarro College cheerleaders during their performances, one that became popularized with the national success of the Netflix series, Cheer. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to restrict travel and stay indoors for the next few weeks, the saying has taken on a secondary meaning for locals, with Julie Mitchell, owner of Outside the Lines Creative Studios, rallying local business leaders to share the message.
“This shelter in place is the right thing to do to protect our community,” Mitchell said. “As someone who is about to start chemotherapy, I am especially appreciative of the efforts of our community to keep people like me and my parents and my kids safe.
“It's also a hard thing to do,” Mitchell said. “Lots of us are shutting our businesses down and that means that our bills remain due but we have no income to pay them. The thing that brings me comfort, is knowing that we are all experiencing the same uncertainty and the same fears. No one is alone in this. I remember how this community pulled together to help Houston after the floods. Now we pull together to support each other.”
Other local business owners, such as Rachel McNeel of The Pink Peony, shared similar messages of these recent changes on her store's Facebook page:
“As I turned out the lights, locked the doors and drove away tonight, I was flooded with so many emotions. But as a fellow small business owner/friend said as she tearfully closed her shop today.....'this is not goodbye....it’s see you later!' We love you, friends, and we will see you soon!”
Businesses in the downtown area, such as the Pink Peony, Corsicana Opry, Old Lumberyard Food & Finds, and CrossFit Corsicana have placed signs and painted the message in their windows. The electronic signage for Van's Jewelers and Warehouse Living Arts Center display an animated version of the saying. The message, along with a “Can't Wait To See You Soon” note is highlighted by the neon glow of the Palace Theatre's marquee.
“I am so proud of how our residents have pulled together to encourage our community during this challenging time,” said Lauren Bedsole, Main Street Director. “It is our commitment to creatively supporting each other, and our small businesses, while still abiding by the shelter order that will not only keep our population as safe as possible, but also help our local companies survive the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.”
“Please support your locally owned restaurants and other essential businesses, this is a make or break moment for them,” Mitchell said. “And a huge thank you to all who are stocking our shelves, feeding our school kids, and taking care of our health. To those that are still working, thank you for keeping us going. As Navarro Cheer says when the going gets tough, 'We can. We will. We must'.”
