Robert Earl Keen returns to Corsicana Saturday evening, Nov. 7, to perform at the Community National Bank & Trust Stadium at Tiger Field. Tickets are still available on The Palace Theatre’s website. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Q&A with Robert Earl Keen
Q. Some of your early success and fan favorite songs come from your live albums. How important is playing live and connecting with fans?
A. Good question. There is nothing, no substitute, presentation, nor feeling to take the place of live performance. Like you stated, my career has been built on live shows and the number one thing first timers say to me is, “I’ve listened to you for years, but never imagined that your live show was this good.” For me the show is the best two hours of my day. I love it.
Q. What can fans expect from your upcoming live show at Tiger Stadium?
A. This is a full band show with a healthy mix of tone and tempo. I’ve kept my band together through this unprecedented time. That means I’ve kept them on the payroll and kept their health insurance, since it all started regardless of our lack of touring- we’ve had a total of twelve live shows since March 12th of this year. By this time last year we’d already played over one hundred shows.
Q. You played Corsicana a few years ago. How has your reception been in the area? Are you glad to return?
A. I recall having a wonderful time during our last show in Corsicana. I’m stoked to be returning.
Q. You were set to play the historic Palace Theater but the show was moved to the high school football fields due to COVID precautions. How will this change the mood of the show.
A. Outdoor shows are always different from indoor shows. Most likely we’ll put on our big boy pants, and give it all we’ve got. The idea is to fill up the space with sound. That’s the plan.
Q. Has touring during COVID changed your show?
A. The shows have been different than anything we’ve experienced. I just keep reminding myself that we are all in this together, and the best I can do is try to help people forget their troubles for a couple of hours.
Q. Anything first time fans should know?
A. We’ve been together for over twenty years. This band is as solid and musically exciting as any band you’ll hear. Among other things, you might not know that our mandolin player, Kym Warner, is the Australian National mandolin champion and our drummer was once Norah Jones’s music teacher.
