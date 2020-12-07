The Salvation Army of Corsicana will be celebrating the 12 Days of Christmas beginning Saturday, Dec. 12 and continuing through Dec. 24.
Businesses and groups have an opportunity to partner with The Salvation Army of Corsicana to help with its mission to Rescue Christmas for those in Navarro County.
While its iconic red kettles are placed throughout the city ringing, The Salvation Army is inviting you to become part of its Army of Hope by picking a day and making a donation for the corresponding amount. Then, on the day you pick your business or group, every kettle stand countywide will be dedicated to you.
The days and amounts are as follows: $250 for Dec. 12 through 22; $500 for Dec. 23, the second busiest kettle day of the year; and $1,000 for Dec. 24, Christmas Eve, the fundraiser's busiest day of the year.
To claim a date, call 903-874-7131 or email jennifer.schmidt@uss.salvationarmy.org.
