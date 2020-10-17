The Salvation Army of Corsicana will host a virtual annual event at noon Friday, Oct. 23.
“We are in the process of collecting sponsorships and local auction items until Monday, Oct. 19,” Captain Jennifer Schmidt stated.
Bidding on these local items, along with other wonderful deals, will begin Monday at https://salarmycorsicana.americancharityauctions.com/ba6628
The auction will close Saturday, Oct. 24.
The event may be viewed by following the link at https://www.salvationarmytexas.org/corsicana/the-salvation-army-of-corsicana/
You can also donate online, and become “Friends of The Army,” at https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/event/the-salvation-army-of-corsicana-virtual-event/e304669?_ga=2.239957379.1034714166.1602709103-297921899.1599677519
