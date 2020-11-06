Christmas is fast approaching and shoppers will soon be greeted by the sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Corsicana. The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year and all proceeds support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefiting those in need in our community. This year, The Salvation Army has a new way you can get involved and get into the Christmas spirit – take the Red Kettle Challenge!
The Red Kettle Challenge offers a new, virtual twist to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need.
“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army.
“However, we are issuing the Red Kettle Challenge in our community to step up the efforts to help families who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet. This year has been difficult for many in our community. You can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long. We need individuals, companies, schools and churches to accept the challenge of having their own online Red Kettles.”
To register for the Red Kettle Challenge, go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana. Select “Take The Challenge,” then register your individual or team kettle, set a goal, and get to work promoting it to your co-workers, family and friends.
“With ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, the Red Kettle Challenge provides a way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army and the many we help, without having to leave the house,” Schmidt said. “Challenge your friends, family and coworkers to support your online kettle and help Rescue Christmas right here in Corsicana.”
Salvation Army red kettles will be again stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday through Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve.
“All bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment this Christmas season, ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” Schmidt said. “With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”
In 2019, The Salvation Army in Navarro County raised $75,000 in kettles. This year’s goal is $100,000.
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. It’s easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up this year! You can select the location, day and time you would like to ring when you visit www.RegisterToRing.com. We hope to see you at the kettle!
For more information about The Salvation Army, call 903-874-7131 or visit 212 E. First Ave. And as always, secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
The Salvation Army and Walmart partner to create more opportunities
To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas. Building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier, and, for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.
The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships that are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year. A recent study by Columbia University showed that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May. As a result, The Salvation Army expects to serve up to 155% more people with holiday assistance this year, making fundraising efforts critical. With that in mind, both organizations are making it easier for customers to give to those in need this Christmas.
"Across the country, we are seeing an unprecedented level of need this year, and we expect that to continue into the holiday season and beyond," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "It's through the support of the public and dedicated partners like Walmart that we are able to serve more than 23 million people in need each year. This year, as we continue to meet the high level of need, we're particularly grateful for the partnership."
The expanded partnership will involve most Walmart stores across the country and include:
• Starting November 2, Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. The option to donate will run through Dec. 31.
• The Salvation Army's Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on Saturday, Nov. 21. The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners. Bell ringers will also be at select Sam's Clubs across the country.
• Salvation Army Angel Trees will appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.
• Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree to find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to a local Salvation Army.
• Celebrities like DJ Khaled have taken up the #RescueChristmas Challenge, encouraging others to adopt an angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in their hometown.
Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalvationArmyTexas.org to find a location near you.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow them on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
