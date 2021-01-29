Despite the challenges faced by people, their families, and businesses, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the community rallied in support of The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign in Corsicana.
The generosity of donors, supporters, and volunteers contributed to a successful fundraising effort and Angel Tree program during the 2020 Christmas season.
The Salvation Army would like to thank the community for their tremendous, ongoing support. The Salvation Army made a nationwide call for help to Rescue Christmas in 2020. In a year of unprecedented need, the organization expected a possible 50% decrease in fundraising at the Red Kettle, which is why a previous $100,000 kettle goal was changed to $50,000.
In Corsicana, The Salvation Army has seen fundraising exceed expectations and was able to meet its revised fundraising goal of $50,000, ultimately raising $52,199.43.
With a year of unprecedented need, with community support through generous donors and Angel Tree sponsors, such as the Navarro County United Way, the Salvation Army Corsicana was able to help over 300 families have a merry and bright Christmas, with over 821 children being gifted through the Angel Tree Program.
“The Salvation Army depends on the generosity of the public to meet human needs each year. 2020 was a year unlike any other, and we worried that Red Kettle fundraising could be significantly down due to the economic impact of the pandemic,” Captain Jennifer Schmidt said.
“Thankfully, our partners and donors supported us wholeheartedly at the Red Kettle, through online kettles, and by once again coming through for the Angel Tree program. Your help in 2020 has helped Rescue Christmas for many neighbors and will allow The Salvation Army to provide support and assistance in the coming months.”
Volunteers and corporate partners are key to the success of The Salvation Army, particularly at Christmastime, ringing the bell at the kettle, working behind the scenes of the Angel Tree program, and adopting angels.
The Salvation Army would like to particularly thank its 12 Days of Christmas Sponsors Lindsay King Realty, Atmos Energy, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Farmer’s Exterminators, and David Wilson Allstate Insurance and other donors.
The organization would also like to thank all those who volunteered to help Ring Bells.
The Corsicana High School ROTC won Battle of the Bells this year, not only helping raise the most monies at their kettles, but also stood the most hours as well.
Community National Bank and Trust volunteers won second place in hours stood, and their kettles to help raise the second highest amount of funds, followed then by the Corsicana Rotary, the Corsicana Kiwanis, and the Lions Club in that order.
Navarro College Softball team placed third in number of hours stood. We are also especially thankful to all our Volunteers and Donors who helped make this Angel Tree and Kettle Season a Success.
“Thank you again on behalf of The Salvation Army for your support in 2020, and we ask for your continued help and participation as the need continues in 2021,” Schmidt said.
“We are privileged to work and live in such a giving community and look forward to opportunities for service, collaboration, and ministry in the coming year.”
To find out more about The Salvation Army or to make a donation, visit www.salvationarmycorsicana.org or call 903-874-7131.
About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
