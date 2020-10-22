The Cook Education Center at Navarro College won’t be the site of The Salvation Army’s “Doing The Most Good” event this year. Instead, your living room or office will. Premiering online at noon Friday, Oct. 23, anyone can go to salvationarmycorsicana.org to watch the event without even having to leave the office or house.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant adjustments in almost all aspects of life throughout the state and nation. In compliance with current social distancing protocols, The Salvation Army decided to change from an in- person event, to an online venue. The virtual fundraiser will include participation from the 2020 featured speaker, Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez (Retired), Commandant of the Corps of Cadets at Texas A&M University. Additionally, viewers will hear from Corsicana residents who have received assistance from The Salvation Army, Advisory Board members, an update on how the organization has served our community during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.
“We have all been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and The Salvation Army is no different. We have experienced heightened need during 2020 as more and more people have come to us for assistance having been furloughed, had hours cut or been laid off,” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt, commanding officer of The Salvation Army in Corsicana. “We have adjusted our programs in-line with social distancing protocols and continue to help individuals and families every day. We are asking the community to rally around the cause, support The Salvation Army, help us “Rescue Christmas,” and embrace this virtual opportunity.”
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Doing The Most Good virtual event, beginning at only $50. Other giving opportunities include an online auction featuring local items and sports/celebrity memorabilia. All proceeds from the event will support the organization’s year-round work including food pantry, rent/utility assistance, emergency disaster services, Christmas assistance, character building program for the youth, and many other services.
“We ask everyone to tune-in at noon on Friday at salvationarmycorsicana.org in the comfort of their home or maybe while eating their lunch at work,’ said Lindsay King, Advisory Board Chair of The Salvation Army. “Learn more about The Salvation Army and ways you can support our work, and hear from our speaker, Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez.”
For more information about the 2020 “Doing The Most Good” virtual event please visit www.salvationarmycorsicana.org or call The Salvation Army at 903-874-7131.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
