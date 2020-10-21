Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child Project has begun preparations for the upcoming holiday season. Donors are encouraged to start packing their gift-filled shoeboxes now.
Every year, Corsicana residents transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys.
Samaritan’s Purse will deliver these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. The shoeboxes bring love, hope and joy to a child who most likely has never received a gift before or heard the name of Jesus.
Some shoeboxes are available at First Baptist Church Family Life Center at 510 W. Collin St. Pick up a shoebox, fill it, and return it to the Family Life Center during Collection Week.
Volunteers will be there each day 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, then 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closing at noon Monday.
Visit samaritanspurse.org/OCC to read all about the wonderful blessing this will be to you and your family and some child around the world.
For more information, contact Nanette Bray, Drop Off Leader for Navarro County, at 903-654-7910.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.