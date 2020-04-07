Corsicana’s Sarah Mae Fabrics has stepped up to help during the COVID-19 crisis, not only offering discounts on mask making supplies, but organizing an effort to stitch more than 100 face coverings for care providers at the Dallas VA Hospital.
Owner Lisa Armstrong said she was alerted to healthcare workers’ needs via Facebook, and quickly rallied volunteers.
“There are about 250 staff members that need help,” she said. “I'd like to get each at least two masks so they don't have to wash them every single day.”
With Armstrong providing the elastic, volunteers use their own talents and supplies, or take advantage of generous store discounts, to sew these critical masks.
Armstrong even established a reward system to further motivate volunteers, redeeming donated masks for points which add up to valuable store coupons.
“It’s a win-win,” she said. “All the volunteers have been very helpful, and the hospital is grateful.”
To volunteer, join the group’s Facebook page, Dallas VA Hospital Mask Makers.
For those wishing to make their own masks, Sarah Mae Fabrics is currently offering 67 bolts temporarily reduced 40% and free Corsicana delivery.
Shop the Mask Madness sale online at sarahmaefabrics.com, or call the shop at 903-467-3116 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday to order by phone.
The Centers for Disease Control now recommends wearing cloth face coverings while venturing outside your home for essential errands.
As critical supplies like surgical masks and N-95 respirators are being reserved for healthcare workers, face coverings made from everyday items like fabric scraps can be used as a voluntary public health measure.
According to the CDC, cloth face masks can help slow the spread of the virus and stop those who may unknowingly have it from transmitting it to others.
Masks should not be placed on children under two or anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove the mask without assistance.
The CDC offers the following tips for the use of cloth face coverings:
Cloth face coverings should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, secured with ties or ear loops; include multiple layers of fabric; allow for breathing without restriction; and be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Cloth face coverings should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.
Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth when removing your face covering and wash your hands immediately after removing.
To learn more, or for instructions on how to make a DIY face covering, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
