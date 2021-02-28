Texas’ Save Our Seniors initiative to vaccinate homebound seniors will begin Monday, March 1. The state is dedicating up to 8,000 vaccines for the first week and will work with organizations like Meals On Wheels and nursing groups to identify volunteers for the vaccine.
As part of the statewide initiative, Texas will deploy more than 1,100 National Guardsmen to assist communities in vaccinating homebound seniors.
The guardsmen will be broken up into teams that will deploy across the state. Some members of these teams will focus on identifying and registering homebound seniors for the program while others will visit homes and administer vaccines.
Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Thursday, Feb. 25 in Corpus Christi, where he commended the Fire Department, Meals on Wheels of Corpus Christi, and the City of Corpus Christi for the success of their homebound senior vaccination program, which serves as a model for the statewide initiative.
“By implementing a similar model throughout the state, and with the support of the Texas National Guard, we will reach more homebound seniors in communities across Texas and provide them with these life-saving vaccines,” he said.
