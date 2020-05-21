Anna Abbe is not your typical Corsicana High School senior.
Like other kids, she served on student council, showed animals at the Navarro County Youth Expo, enjoyed hanging out with friends and played music with her church youth group.
However, one thing sets her apart.
Thirteen years of perfect attendance.
Before the coronoavirus pandemic shut down schools nationwide, Anna had not missed a single day of class since kindergarten.
“We first noticed in elementary school,” she said. “I got certificates on awards day and perfect attendance was one of them. My parents said, let's see how long you can go. They were more worried about it than I was.”
Anna said she suffered from allergies but never a major illness. The only time she missed class was for school-sanctioned activities such as livestock competitions and district and state meetings for FFA.
“She's a good kid,” father Chris Abbe said. “Even when she had her tonsils out, she had us schedule it over Thanksgiving break so she wouldn’t have to miss school.”
Chris said Anna always liked going to school and, even as a small child, never cried or looked back when dropped off for the day.
“We've had a couple of trials,” he said. “But I am proud of her, she knows what she wants and is on the right course to get it.”
Anna will graduate from CHS with a high school diploma and an Associates Degree from Navarro College's dual credit program.
She said she plans to attend Texas A&M University and major in Agricultural Education.
“I want to be an Ag teacher,” she said.
Miranda Johnson, CHS Ag Teacher/FFA, advisor said Anna is truly herself when involved in Ag activities and has found her place to shine.
“She is super fun and involved,” Johnson said. “FFA has been her place, the younger kids look up to her and want to be like her. I think she'll be a fantastic Ag teacher.”
Anna's mother Susan McAninch described her as a one-of-a-kind girl, 100% dedicated to anything she sets her mind to.
“She is reserved, laid-back, quiet and easy-going,” Susan said. “She doesn’t give up and she doesn’t quit.”
Susan said, in her opinion, the most heartbreaking thing about the way the school year ended was that Anna didn't get to wrap up the final chapter in her high school Ag career.
“She wasn't worried so much about prom, or even graduation,” Susan said. “But she didn't get to finish all her Ag banquets and competitions.”
Susan said it speaks volumes, from an employer's perspective, to show up every day, even if you don't feel like it.
“To me, just showing up everyday is huge,” she said. “We are looking forward to her next chapter.”
Anna offered her advice to fellow students going through a stunted senior year, which can be applied to life in general.
“At first I thought, maybe we'll get to go back in a few weeks,” she said. “Then I didn't get to show my goat and missed out on the end of the year. I was sad and devastated at first but stuff gets in the way of what you want to do. There's not really much you can do to change the fact but adapt and overcome the circumstance.”
