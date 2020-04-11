With schools closed statewide through May 4, Navarro County schools continue to utilize alternative methods of instruction and adapt daily to meet the needs of students and their families.
Corsicana ISD
During the schools' closure, CISD will continue to offer distance learning opportunities through online instruction as well as paper packets for students.
Following the district’s calendar, April 10 through 13 are school holidays. Food and instructional packet distribution will open on Tuesday, April 14.
Students who need paper packets may pick them up, and turn them back in, at any of the district’s food distribution sites. Breakfast and lunch for the week will be distributed to any CISD student on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Collins and Navarro 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Please see the district's distribution schedule for more information. www.cisd.org/coronavirus.
Mildred ISD
Mildred ISD continues to offer students online or paper packet instruction. Students needing paper packets may pick them up each Monday at their respective campus between the hours of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Complete assignments from previous weeks may be returned at that time.
Mildred schools will distribute one packet per student Monday, April 13, containing work for the remainder of the school year.
To reduce handling of material and possible exposure to COVID-19, the district will no longer have Monday pick-ups and drop-offs.
High School students’ completed work can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday in the High School lobby. All work must be turned in by May 4.
Junior High students may return completed work to the grade level newspaper stands located in front of the school’s entrance.
Elementary students may return their work to grade level newspaper stands located under the school’s car rider awning.
Rice ISD
Rice ISD students continue at-home instruction. In observance of school holidays, regular meal pickup times will resume Tuesday, April 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the IMS campus.
For more updates and information, visit the district's website at https://www.rice-isd.org/covid-19-resources.
Blooming Grove ISD
Student learning continues to be a priority in Blooming Grove ISD. Information for each campus and course can be found on the district's website.
Food delivery will be every Monday and Wednesday. Children will receive two meals on Monday and three on Wednesday.
The district is providing a free lunch for children up to 18 years old until school resumes. Look for the BG car at the following times and locations:
11 to 11:30 a.m. at Emhouse at Mailboxes and Peggy’s Place at Navarro Mills; 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Youth Expo in Corsicana and Dresden at the Corner of FM 55 and FM 744; and 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Barry Post Office and BG Park
Dawson ISD
Dawson ISD continues to provide instruction to all students through distance learning.
The district is providing free meals to all children 18 and younger from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. meal pickup Tuesday and Friday at three locations: Dawson Elementary School, 199 N. School Ave., Purdon Fire Department, 502 Skillman St. in Purdon, and Pursley Fire Department, 9772 FM 709 South in Purdon.
Visit the district's website for more updates and information.
Frost ISD
The district continues its remote learning curriculum. More information is available on the district's website and social media accounts.
The next lesson plans/paper packets will go out at the end of next week in preparation for April 20 through May 1. Due to the school holiday, Monday meal deliveries will be rescheduled to Tuesday, April 14.
Kerens ISD
The district has provided educational resources and packets on its website. If you do not have internet access at home, packets are available at your child's school. Contact your child's principal for any immediate needs.
Kerens ISD will continue serving grab and go breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. and lunch from 12 to 1 p.m. Students should pick up meals behind the cafeteria, between the football and baseball fields. There will be no congregating allowed.
James L. Collins Catholic School continues its e-learning and remote curriculum.
Two Dimensions Charter School refers parents to its website www.twodimensions.org for more updates and information.
Navarro College
Navarro College will utilize modified instruction and operations through the end of spring semester.
The majority of courses will be delivered online. Courses in the following programs will be delivered through a combination of online and face-to-face delivery by appointment, and in groups of no more than 10 people total: MLT, PTA, OTA, EMS, Cosmetology, Petroleum Technology, Massage Therapy, Welding, Fire, and Police Academy. Faculty will deliver specific details to their students.
College faculty and staff will work remotely unless otherwise directed by their supervisor until further notice.
For more information, visit www.navarrocollege.edu/covid-19/.
For those concerned about internet access, the districts encourage you to check with your internet or phone service provider, as many companies are waiving internet data restrictions during this time.
School officials offer the following tips for school and at home:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
On the net:
https://www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
--------------------
Follow the Corsicana Daily Sun online for breaking news and updates on the local COVID-19 response. Breaking news stories are available online for free, but we also encourage readers to subscribe to the newspaper by calling 903-872-3931 to support our ongoing coverage.
What do you want to know about the coronavirus? How have you been affected? Let us know by email at: news@corsicanadailysun.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.