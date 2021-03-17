This year due to COVID, we were unable to hold our Annual Navarro County Sheriff's Office Departmental Meeting and Awards Ceremony. We did however present our Annual Departmental Awards to some very deserving individuals.
I would like to say congratulations to the following:
Telecommunicator Pshaun Martin on being awarded Employee of the Year, Deputy Danny Book awarded Deputy of the Year, and Sergeant Matt Phillips was awarded Detention Officer of the Year.
Again, congratulations to these Deputies for a job well done during 2020.
I would also like to say a thank you to all our employees for the job they do every day, 24/7 in serving the citizens of Navarro County.
I appreciate your dedication and the effort you all put forth no matter the department you are assigned, the capacity in which you serve or the trying times and unfortunate circumstances which we face and most likely will continue to face in our current world.
