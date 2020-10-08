Compassion Corsicana invites residents to sign up for its Christmas Food Basket Program at the Compassion Food Pantry, 517 N. Commerce St. in Corsicana.
Basket pick-up will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 17 at the Navarro County Expo.
Compassion Corsicana pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, closed 12 to 1 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
To learn more, call the food pantry at 903-874-4971.
The organization's resale store is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. For more information, call 903-602-5115.
