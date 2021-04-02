The COVID-19 Vaccine Hub at the I.O.O.F. Event Center has been very successful, providing vaccinations for thousands of recipients, however, due to a rapid decline in local registrations, the Navarro County/City of Corsicana Vaccine Clinic will begin the process of closing.
The deadline to register for this clinic will be 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. The last first dose clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8. To register, visit https://navarrocountyoem.org/ or call 903-875-3977.
After April 8, no additional first doses will be provided at this clinic, however, those who have received a first dose will be scheduled to receive their second dose at the I.O.O.F. Event Center.
Second dose clinics will continue April 7, 15, 22, 29, and May 6.
If you received a first dose and are due for a second dose and have not been contacted, please reach out to the call center at 903-875-3977 or stop by the Vaccine Clinic, 601 N. 45th St. in Corsicana, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on those dates.
If you are unable to receive a first dose prior to April 8 but still wish to do so, most local pharmacies now have the ability to administer the vaccine.
Residents are encouraged to sign up at one of the following locations:
Brookshires Pharmacy, 800 N. Main St., Ste. A, Corsicana, 903-874-111
CVS Pharmacy, 601 W. Sevent Ave., Corsicana, 903-874-6597
HEB Pharmacy, 201 S. 15th St., Corsicana, 903-874-6546
Hometown Pharmacy, 2800 E. State Hwy. 22, Corsicana, 903-872-3784
P&S Pharmacy, 829 N. Main St., Corsicana, 903-874-5691
Super 1 Pharmacy, 100 N. 15th St., Corsicana, 903-874-2152
Walmart Pharmacy, 3801 W. State Hwy. 31, Corsicana, 903-874-8239
Texas residents can also visit getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov to create a profile that includes their contact information, demographic details, and preferred time of day and days of the week for an appointment.
Within a day, people eligible to be vaccinated will be matched with the next available appointment within their home county and preferred times. If none are available, the scheduler will continue to search for appointments as new clinics are scheduled and contact individuals when they have an appointment.
While most people will sign up online, a toll-free number is available to assist special populations that have difficulty using the online registration tool, including older adults over age 65, people with disabilities, and those with limited Internet access or other barriers to using technology.
People in those groups can call 1-833-832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to enroll in the scheduler and get help making an appointment. If there is no a participating health department in their area, they will be referred to local providers conducting vaccination near them.
